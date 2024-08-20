Lewes man raises 60k with charity event for teenagers and young people with cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard Soan, Managing Director at Richard Soan Roofing Services in Lewes, has raised a record-breaking £60K with his annual Race Day event for the charity Teenage Cancer Trust.

Richard, along with his family, has been supporting the charity for over decade, and on Friday, August 9 their hugely popular Race Day event took place at Brighton Racecourse. Funds donated on the day bring their total raised to support young people with cancer with the charity to over £400,000.

The money raised will now be used by Teenage Cancer Trust to fund specialist hospital units, nurses and youth workers across the UK that provide outstanding age-appropriate care and emotional support to those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard’s event receives huge support from the roofing and construction industry from suppliers to contractors and surveyors and architects, along with their guests.

Richard Soan right, with sponsors the Encon Group and Knauf, with Carys Cox and Helen Farquharson.

This year saw generous sponsorship from the Encon Group and Knauf and the 330 people in attendance showed their generous support in the raffle and auction by bidding for some incredible money can’t buy donated auction items.

Richard was joined on the day by Carys Cox, 25, from Brighton, who was supported by Teenage Cancer Trust after being diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma at age 23. Carys spoke to guests on the day about the impact of their fundraising on their lives.

Carys said: “At 23-years-old, my entire life did a 180 when I heard the words ‘you have cancer’. I was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shortly afterwards I received a call from a teenage cancer trust Teenage Young Adult Clinical Nurse Specialist called Sam who was incredible throughout my journey. He attended every appointment he could, held my hand during chemo and whenever I was scared, answered the phone whenever I called with all sorts of random questions and requests, called my mum weekly to offer support and got me involved in some group activities which meant I was able to interact and make friends with other young people with cancer.

Richard and Anita Soan.

“Richard’s fundraising means that support like this for young people like me can continue and that Teenage Cancer Trust can reach even more young people just like me.

“You can’t put a price on the support Teenage Cancer Trust provide. For me it has been utterly priceless and I will be indebted to them for the rest of my life for everything they have done and continue to do for me.”

Speaking about the event, Richard Soan said: “We are delighted to continue our support for Teenage Cancer Trust and are naturally very pleased with the amount raised on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My thanks go to all the organisations and individuals who supported the day because without their support this event could not happen, and to those who participated in the auction and especially those that were successful with winning bids.

Helen Farquharson (L) and Carys Cox.

“Teenage Cancer Trust deserves all the support it can get as it survives on fund raising events and donations.”

Helen Farquharson, Senior Relationship Manager for South and South East at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “Richard gives up so much time and effort to make this incredible event one of the most loved on the calendar for all who attend. We’re so grateful to Richard and his family for putting on this event and for their fantastic support over many years.

“The money raised will mean that we can continue to provide young people like Carys with expert nurses to support them through treatment, dedicated youth workers to help them cope with anxiety and isolation, and a network of other young people to chat to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No teenager or young adult should ever have to face cancer alone. Richard’s support makes a huge difference to young people with cancer in Sussex and beyond.”

To find out how to fundraise or make a donation for Teenage Cancer Trust visit