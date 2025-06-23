Lewes Neville WI members enjoy talk from crime writer

At our June meeting our speaker was Lesley Thomson, a local writer of crime novels. We were very pleased to get her as she stepped in at the last minute as the scheduled speaker was not able to make it. We were thoroughly entertained by descriptions of how she wrote and how the stories came to her. Many of her novels are based in our area of Sussex. Some of us had read some of her books and others went away having bought one of the copies she had brought to sell and looking forward to a good read.

A visit to Raystede is planned for Tuesday 24th June when we will be given a tour of this animal rescue centre. Our next meeting will be our annual garden party in a member’s garden.

This month was an “alstromeria “ month. For the last few years we have been supporting the British cut flower industry by ordering alstromerias from Crosslands Nursery every other month. These come through the post beautifully packed. Members pay a bit more than the cost price for a bunch and the profit helps WI funds.