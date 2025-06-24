Lewes' Phoenix Causeway underpass is transformed into a landmark piece of public art

Artists and volunteers are transforming the underpass in Lewes

It used to be an unloved concrete wall supporting the road bridge over the River Ouse. Now new painted images are transforming the graffiti-covered eyesore into one of Lewes's most popular artworks.

The Phoenix Causeway underpass has been transformed into a landmark piece of public art, spray-painted by a diverse team of artists. Their images of birds, butterflies, flowers, fruit and trees aim to celebrate the wildlife, spirit, and legal rights of the River Ouse.

Local residents joined professional artists to spray-paint nature-related murals onto the concrete pillars alongside the unlovely walkway into town. One passer by said: “I don’t usually take this route to work because the walls were ugly - but now it’s lovely,”

The work is being led by U CAN Spray, the UK’s first street art charity, founded by creative director Sarah Gillings. The mural uses spray paint as its primary medium. A U CAN spokesman said: "It reclaims the concept of graffiti for public storytelling. We've had artists of every age, professional and totally amateur, take part. People tell us it's transformed what used to be a dismal walk from the Tesco car park via Harvey's Yard into Cliffe High Street. People actually come along just to look at it now!"

The mural is a direct response to over 125 public submissions collected earlier this year. Participants were asked what artwork they wanted for the underpass, and the message came through clearly: nature. With 44% of responses citing the river, biodiversity, and local wildlife as key themes, the final design places those priorities front and centre.

Now, those ideas have taken shape on the wall through vivid, large-scale spray-painted imagery including a striking fox and a kingfisher at rest. There are also forms that reflect the Rights of the River: a growing global movement advocating for rivers to be recognised as living entities with legal protections.

Sarah Gillings said: “This iconic, much-used underpass lies on the edge of a conservation area beside the river. Previously it didn’t reflect Lewes’s natural beauty. But by putting together residents of all backgrounds with trained artists we think we've crafted something by the people, for the people. A once-neglected space is now a shared source of pride.”

The painting team spans ages 17 to 74, combining residents, first-time painters, and professional muralists. They attended spray-paint training sessions which served to empower people to help shape public space, not just observe it.

Sarah pointed out the mural is not simply decorative - it’s a case study in co-created public art. She says research shows when communities help design and create public artworks the results are more meaningful and last longer. She also feels they help people take pride in their local spaces and shape people's thoughts about where they live.

She notes that in 2024 Lewes residents rallied to explore protections for the River Ouse and feels this mural illustrates those priorities and stands up for the river and its biodiversity.

The schemed is led by U CAN Spray and commissioned by Street Art Initiative - Lewes (SAIL.) It has been delivered by Culture Shift, funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and Chalk Cliff Trust.

Work is still ongoing and the mural will be finished in the first week of July.