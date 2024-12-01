Lewes pianist’s cure for festive insomnia

On Saturday, November 30, Yosi Marshall lit up the night at St Martins in Lewes, for a recital in which he regaled listeners for over an hour with one of J. S. Bach's most well loved works, on the church's Offenbach grand piano.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Introducing the origins of the variations' name, Yosi told the 150- strong audience gathered in the church pews how, in 1741, a Count Kaiserling, the German ambassador to the Russian court, sent his private musician Goldberg, to be tutored by the famously grumpy composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

Yosi highlighted how the Count, who also suffered from sleep disturbances, also commissioned "die Klavierubungen", a set of compositions intended to be played on two harpsichords, by the Count's private composer Goldberg, but fast forward to modern times, have now become the pinnacle of many a modern concert pianist's career, Murray Perahia and Angela Hewitt to name but a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was the 22 year-old virtuoso pianist Glenn Gould who originally set the bar for the interpretation for the piano of these two manual harpsichord compositions and about whom a feature film was made.

Baroque n’ roll: the variations written for two harpsichords

The Goldberg Variations themselves consist of 30 of the variations and an aria, which is played twice, to open the performance and to resolve it. Bach had not liked variations in his time, and found them soporific, both in listening and composing. However, when the Count insisted that both he and his nights needed cheering and brightening up, Bach duly obliged. For his efforts, he was paid in the form of a golden goblet filled with louis d'or.

The aria at first reflects the stately, considered, reflective, tuneful style familiar to Bach fans. However, as I listened, and the variations became more sprightly, forming a series of Baroque dances, I began to understand where the term "walking bass" line came from.

This distinctive figured left hand bass, a signature motif of the composer, features in many of the pieces, grounding the overall feel and needing to be played pretty nimbly. Some of these bass runs develop at a lightning quick pace and require great speed and dexterity by Yosi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To me this was also reminiscent of a top contemporary jazz double bass player. Along with the characteristic Bach harmony so satisfying to hear, I thought I could also catch bits and snatches reminiscent of pop/jazz standards such as "A House Is Not A Home", the Beatles' "Lady Madonna" and "What The World Needs Now" by Bacharach and David.

Little did J.S know what he started! Not for nothing is his influence noted in the more baroque echelons of pop music and in contemporary classical music forms. Some of his harpsichord and organ figures have also been borrowed by artists ranging from Beyonce and J-Z, to Procol Harum.

But back to the moment, and the stillness and beautiful acoustics of the church on a winter's night, and the piano. Yosi Marshall smoothly and seemingly effortlessly demonstrated the crossing-hands technique for the audience, which for a pianist is probably the most difficult and most demanding aspect of playing the Goldberg Variations.

After a brief interlude of more staccato passages, the pace became slower and more stately. Finally, it was back to the aria, which after the journey Yosi had taken his listeners on, sounded so poignant, and which visibly emotionally moved the player, and moved the audience to clamorous applause.

A performance well worth catching if you can.