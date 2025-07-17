Lewes pupils record conservation project at famous Starfish Studios

From April to July 2025 junior school children have been working with Lance Turner, writer, teacher and project creator for Intrepid Productions, assisted by Amber a BHASVIC college student, on a drama and storytelling project developing plays, poems, narration and dances bringing the stream to life.

The project culminated in a sharing of the work for friends and family and a trip to Starfish Studios, Lewes to record the play with sound engineer Iain Paxon.

One parent said: ‘What a brilliant and unique opportunity’

Another added: ‘My son loved the recording and performing and is wearing his cape everywhere.’

Intrepid worked with Western Road School earlier in the year on this theme and are now putting together a workshop format of the project for KS2 children if schools are interested in inviting the company in from September onwards. More information is available on their webpage

https://www.eastbourneunltd.co.uk/all-members?name=Intrepid_Productions

Lewes Town Council kindly awarded a grant for the project which Friends of South Malling School applied for on Intrepid’s behalf. A big thank you goes to the staff and Headteacher Mrs Roberts for our residency..