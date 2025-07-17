Lewes pupils record conservation project at famous Starfish Studios

From April to July 2025 junior school children have been working with Lance Turner, writer, teacher and project creator for Intrepid Productions, assisted by Amber a BHASVIC college student, on a drama and storytelling project developing plays, poems, narration and dances bringing the stream to life.
The project culminated in a sharing of the work for friends and family and a trip to Starfish Studios, Lewes to record the play with sound engineer Iain Paxon.
One parent said: ‘What a brilliant and unique opportunity’
Another added: ‘My son loved the recording and performing and is wearing his cape everywhere.’
Intrepid worked with Western Road School earlier in the year on this theme and are now putting together a workshop format of the project for KS2 children if schools are interested in inviting the company in from September onwards. More information is available on their webpage
https://www.eastbourneunltd.co.uk/all-members?name=Intrepid_Productions
Lewes Town Council kindly awarded a grant for the project which Friends of South Malling School applied for on Intrepid’s behalf. A big thank you goes to the staff and Headteacher Mrs Roberts for our residency..
Welcoming the Winterbourne schools project was a partnership between Love our Ouse and Intrepid Productions as part of the Winterbourne Festival in March 2025. Generously supported by the National Trust and the Changing Chalk Community Grants Scheme, and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, with thanks to National Lottery Players.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.