Lewes quiz team hits the jackpot - at last!

A pub quiz team in Lewes has finally hit the jackpot after 6 previous wins. The monthly quiz at the Abyss Brewery in Lewes attracts 12 to 15 teams. The team that win can take a cash sum - £30-£50 and get a round of drinks. Or they can gamble and 'Play your Cards Right" to win a higher jackpot. January's contest saw a local team finally win the jackpot after 6 previous wins. They won £456, and the all important drinks!

'We've won the quiz - and it's a tough one, at least 6 times - and always lost on the gamble - often on the last card' said Bobby Morrell. 'This time we put new boy Wes up to turn the cards and the beginners luck brought in the jackpot!'

The quiz covers general knowledge, history, and music. Popular local DJ Danny Webb is the team's music man. 'The last round was 3 songs, artist and song name, plus the year - i'm great on the vintage stuff - but some I'd never heard of'.

Una Taylor usually assists the gents but was absent this month so local farmer Wes Udall was sent up for the card turovers. When the last card twisted the whole brewery erupted. The team won an accumulated jackpot of £456 plus drinks. 'What a way to start the year' said Kevin Gillard, a web designer from Lewes, 'this is a great quiz - its funny, there's a great atmosphere and you're drinking fresh beer - what's not to like?' The team are now considering posing for a nude calendar.