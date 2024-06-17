Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of Lewes’ oldest clubs is celebrating 150 years of boating and environmental campaigning.

Lewes Rowing Club will mark the century-and-a-half of boating activities and environmental campaigning with a series of events in June including a fancy dress procession along the River Ouse, a riverside picnic and a summer party.

John Lamb, the LRC chairman, and former town Mayor, said: “Always at the heart of Lewes life, the club has over the years enthralled the town with illumination parades, regattas and races. We have always cared for the Ouse, campaigning for an end to the different sources of pollution that have plagued it. This year we are celebrating our big milestone in style, culminating in a rowing race up from Newhaven and back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The riverside club, situated on South Street near the landmark “rusty house”, is also co-hosting a multi-club rowing competition in September for up to 20 rowing boats racing from Newhaven to Lewes and back again.

Lewes Rowing Club are celebrating their 150th anniversary this June (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The summer of celebrations are to mark the historic boating organisation but are also a jumping off point for a series of new initiatives that include monitoring the state of the water in the Ouse; a new green oak timber framed club house with a local river history section; and a drive to recruit youngsters interested in rowing and kayaking.

Lewes Rowing Club began when six men met in the Lamb Inn in Lewes on June 9, 1874, to talk about forming a local boat club. Membership grew, helped along with recruits from all classes, including The Marquess of Abergavenny and the Earl of Lewes.

The club now has about 140 members, who are split between owners of sailing and motor boats; kayaks and canoes; sliding seat racing boats; and at least eight traditional wooden rowing boats, and a steam boat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate 150 years on the River Ouse the club held a summer party on 15 June in Iford with live music and dancing, a bar and pizza van. On 23 June members are dressing their boats and parading up the river for a picnic, and there’s a barbecue at the club on 17 August.

Lewes Rowing Club are celebrating their 150th anniversary this June. Image: Edward Reeves Photography

The club will host the second leg of HOTO – the Head of the Ouse - rowing race on 7 September. About 20 rowing boats, from LRC, the three rowing clubs based in Newhaven, as well as guest clubs from further afield, are taking part in the races. Last year LRC’s club boat, Betty, triumphed with the fastest time over the seven mile course.

This is the latest in a long line of communal events organised by LRC that has seen its rowing section grow in the last five years. It now has four club boats and was the winner of the Thames Skiff category in the 21-mile Great London River Race along the River Thames last September.