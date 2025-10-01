Lewes Town Council advised against proceeding with a judicial review of the South Downs National Park Authority's Lewes bus station planning decision

However members are now looking more closely at the results of archaeological assessments from the site which suggest its origins may lie in a 9th-century burh (fortified anglo saxon settlement) and possibly an earlier minster church.

They believe there could be a need to ‘examine these findings further’.

At an extraordinary meeting of Lewes Town Council at 11am on Friday, September 26, members met to hear advice from a planning barrister about whether or not to proceed with the judicial review.

There were four points on which the council had to ask for advice. On all four counts, they were advised not to proceed. The next stage would have been to have applied for an oral hearing.

Members agreed they would not proceed to an oral hearing. The vote was three to two with three abstentions.

Cllr Richard Burrows (LibDem) favoured not proceeding as he said there is a good service to Brighton. Cllr Imogen Makepeace (Independent) felt Lewes is an important service centre for the nearby villages.

Cllr Kevin West (LibDem) said Lewes deserves a good bus interchange and Cllr Janet Baah (LibDem) agreed, saying that without the bus station there are no facilities for a restroom for drivers. There are also no facilities for disabled travellers she added.

Former Lewes District councillor and environmental campaigner Vic Ient believes all bus station problems stem from its sale by Stagecoach in 2006. He said: "If the bus station was still owned by a bus company we wouldn't be in the mess we're in now."

He also believes the issue became 'messy' when the SDNPA linked the bus station site to the former Santon development of North Street in their policy SD-57 (dated July 2, 2019.)

In 2022, current owners, the Generator Group, applied for permission to build housing on the site but did not offer a solution as to whether an alternative bus station should be provided as required specifically in the SDNPA policy.

Since then there have been several attempts to save the building, including the Twentieth Century Society's submission of an application to Historic England to list the building.

As a result of the Extraordinary Town Council Meeting, a Lewes Town Council spokesperson said: "An archaeological excavation on the bus station site indicated there could be a need to examine the findings, and suitability of the site for housing, in more detail. Members have agreed to set up a working party to consider the matter further."