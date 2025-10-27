Lewes Town Council opens grants to help local community thrive

Do you know a charity or community group making Lewes a better place to live? From filmmaking to foodbanks, voluntary and community activity shapes the wellbeing of our town. Lewes Town Council recognises this, and three times a year opens its Community Grants Scheme to help these organisations thrive.

This year, the Council has £70,000 available to fund projects that benefit the town and its residents. Grants of up to £5,000 can be awarded, with a particular focus on initiatives that strengthen communities, protect the environment, promote equality and inclusion, and encourage sustainable transport. x8g3qyt

For local groups, the impact of these grants is already clear. A-Listers, a Lewes-based filmmaking collective founded in 2022, provides neurodiverse young people with a space to meet, experiment, and express themselves.

“Now in our fourth year, and thanks to the community grants from Lewes Town Council, A-Listers has developed into something even more powerful. We have become a properly established filmmaking collaborative, very much a visible part of Lewes culture, regularly seen on the big screen in the funny trailers we make for Depot Cinema. We can’t thank Lewes Town Council enough for supporting us.”

Community Matters

And for more than two decades, Patina (Parents and Teachers in the Arts) has celebrated Lewes’s young people through its annual Moving On - a creative event marking the transition from primary to secondary school. Founded in 2001, the charity connects children from 15 local schools with professional artists to design and build the colourful sculptures, costumes and music that fill the streets each summer.

“The support given by Lewes Town Council to local children and young people through their grants and encouragement for Moving On is invaluable. Their grants provide Patina with an important basis for our fundraising every year and really help make this unique arts project possible. Over 10,000 young people have participated in Moving On since 2002, and LTC’s support throughout this time has been crucial in sustaining and developing it into a much-loved creative rite of passage for our young people. We can’t thank them enough.”

While creative projects bring the community together, other grants support essential services that keep the town running. St Peter & St James Hospice uses council funding to provide expert palliative care to adults with life-limiting illnesses, and support for their friends and families.

“Lewes Town Council’s support helps us continue to provide the care and support our community needs, now and for generations to come.”

By supporting local organisations like these, Lewes Town Council helps the groups that sustain our community to thrive—making Lewes the special place it is to live.

Applying for a grant is straightforward, but the Council emphasises that applicants should be not-for-profit organisations with proper governance, insurance, and relevant policies in place. Projects must directly benefit the people of Lewes, and organisations cannot have received another Council grant in the current financial year.

If your organisation meets the criteria, now is the time to apply. Applications are open until 30 November at midnight. For further information, visit lewes-tc.gov.uk or contact [email protected].