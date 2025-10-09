Lewes woman recognised by Women of the Year for helping to demystify death and dying

Hermione Elliott, Founder and Director of Living Well Dying Well has been invited to join the prestigious Women of the Year Lunch & Awards 2025 at the Royal Lancaster in London.

She has been recognised for her work to demystify death and dying, so that ordinary people can feel more confident being alongside those they love.

She also established the End-of-Life Doula role in the United Kingdom. This is a non-medical companionship role, intended to support people so they can have more say in how they would like their death to be, for example to be able to die at home.

Doulas go on to support those wishes – this does not include the practice of assisted death - and work closely with friends and family to make the experience of dying as untraumatic as possible.

Hermione set up living Well Dying Well in 2009. She developed the End-of-Life Doula training programme in 2 parts: the Foundation Course is suitable for all, enabling people to feel more comfortable and informed to be with friends and relatives; and the Diploma training for those who want to work more closely with the wider community. They work alongside palliative care professionals, and local services.

As the original women's networking event, Women of the Year has brought together a community of remarkable women for 70 years.

Hermione said: "I'm incredibly proud to have been invited to the Women of the Year Awards. It means the world to have my work, the work of End of Life Doulas and the LWDW team recognised in this way. I hope it helps shine a light on the fact (challenging – I know) that we will all die one day so let’s prepare so we can make it as good as it can be.”