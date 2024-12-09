Liberal Democrat-led Horsham District Council introduces new permanent Council Tax reduction scheme

Delivering on their Manifesto pledge to support residents struggling with the cost of living crisis, the Liberal Democrat-led Horsham District Council is set to introduce a new permanent Council Tax reduction scheme.

The new scheme increases the reduction to a full 100% for eligible households, expanding the criteria to include properties in both Band D and Band E. This will ensure that more residents facing financial hardship and those on the lowest incomes will benefit from the scheme.

This new initiative builds upon a budget amendment introduced by the Liberal Democrats two years ago, when they were in opposition, which introduced a temporary discretionary 100% Council Tax reduction for those in need not fully covered by other statutory Council Tax reduction measures.

The Council is due to vote to make the scheme permanent at Wednesday’s full Council meeting, offering even greater support to residents.

The funding for the new permanent reduction will be shared among all Council Tax preceptors, i.e. West Sussex County Council, The Police, Horsham District Council, and the parish councils, in proportion to the amount of Council Tax they receive.

The introduction of this measure follows a period of consultation with key stakeholders, including the preceptors and the public, resulting in widespread support for the initiative.

Mark Baynham, Deputy Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance & Resources, said: "We have spoken previously of our commitment and duty to support those in the District in greatest financial need and this measure shows that we are doing exactly that. The Liberal Democrats keep their promises.

“The new scheme is a significant step in ensuring that the most vulnerable residents in Horsham District are supported during a time of continued economic uncertainty.”