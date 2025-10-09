‘Libraries aren’t luxuries, they’re lifelines’ say protestors fighting to save their local branch

At the protest, which took place during a meeting about the closure, parents and children waved banners while shouting: 'Save our books', showing their commitment to save the library, which is attached to Westdene Primary School.

Alicia Buckingham, 36, is one of the protest organisers. The mum, who lives close to the library on Bankside, Westdene, says her son Charlie, 4, has a strong connection to the library.

“Every time we walk into the library, Charlie’s eyes light up,” she said. “It’s about more than reading - it’s about belonging, and every child deserves that chance.

“Libraries aren’t luxuries, they’re lifelines. For Charlie and for every child in our community, we’re standing up to say: ‘Our library must stay open.’

“I organised this protest because children deserve the chance to dream big. Shutting the library shuts doors on their future and opportunities and interests they haven’t even had a chance to explore yet.

“Charlie loves reading, and when we go to the library he usually grabs animal stories and encyclopaedias. The library is where his dreams start to take shape. Close it and close off possibilities.

“Charlie loves exploring how to save the world as he learns about endangered species - who knows where this fascination could take him with the right education and information at hand.”

Westdene Primary School head teacher Ian Lopatin shared his views on the library closure in a statement to parents.

“Over the past few months, I have been speaking with the Library Service regarding the consultation on the potential closure of Westdene Library,” he told parents in the written statement.

“In a recent meeting, the Head of the Library Service shared that Westdene has not received a high response to the consultation.

“I have strongly urged the council and the Library Service to give our community a chance to make our voices heard.

“This meeting is a vital opportunity for the Westdene community to show our support for keeping the library open.”

Brighton & Hove City Council is trying to meet a £16m shortfall in its budget, with the proposed closures of Westdene, Rottingdean and Hollingbury libraries set to save £210,000.

A petition to save Westdene library has gained over 1700 signatures. The public library on this 1950s housing estate northwest of Brighton was opened on 13 May 1964 by the Mayor of Brighton Stanley Deason.

A 12-week public consultation period is underway, allowing residents to provide their views on the proposals.

The council's Cabinet will make a final decision on December 11, 2025. If approved, the libraries are earmarked for decommissioning in February/March 2026.