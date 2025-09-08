Life after a diagnosis: Haywards Heath care home to host free dementia event

A care home in Haywards Heath is holding a free dementia session to learn more about the condition.

On Wednesday 17th September from 2pm–4pm, Care UK’s Martlet Manor, on Butler’s Green Road, is inviting the local community to a special event designed to help people better understand and deconstruct common misconceptions about the symptoms.

The home will be hosting an ‘Adjusting to a Diagnosis of Dementia’ session with Barbara Stephens, co-founder and CEO of Dementia Pathfinders. She will share insights into how a journey with dementia might unfold following a diagnosis and offer advice on how to live positively with the condition while making emotional and practical adjustments along the way.

In addition to the event, the Haywards Heath community can also visit The Big Dementia Conversation online advice hub. The portal includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Sarah Barrett, Home Manager at Martlet Manor, said: “Most people will be affected by dementia in their lifetime, whether through their own diagnosis or a loved one’s. We don’t want people to feel alone and unsupported in these times.

“We understand that being more informed and having guidance can make such a difference to the people who need it, so we look forward to welcoming Barbara to Martlet Manor and having her share her knowledge on the condition.

“We’d encourage the local community to join us; together, we can build a more dementia-friendly community.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence, Martlet Manor incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to facilitate the creation of close-knit communities. The home also has its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and a family guest room.

To find out more about Martlet Manor, please contact Customer Relations Manager Jason Finch on 01444 712 668, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/martlet-manor.