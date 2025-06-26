Life-saving community defibrillator installed at S-Fabs

A defibrillator has been installed just outside of the entrance to S-Fabs. The initiative was driven by members of staff who wanted to make a tangible contribution to the safety of the local community and their colleagues.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the support of Manhood Peninsula Community First Responders who supplied & installed the unit, the team arranged for the defibrillator to be placed in a publicly accessible location just outside their Head Office.

S-Fabs say they hope the presence of the defibrillator provides reassurance to our Team at S-Fabs, local residents, neighbouring businesses, and anyone passing through the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after installation, an emergency outside of the Head Office with a driver passing by meant that they were full prepared should the need have arisen to use the Defibrillator.

S-Fabs Defibrillator

“This is about being prepared and doing the right thing for the community,” added Tony. “We are proud to have played a part in that. Having a unit so close by could mean the difference between saving a life and wasting valuable time trying to access a Defibrillator further away – every moment counts!”

A huge thank you to Manhood Peninsula First Responders, who play an essential part in our local community, for helping to make this possible.