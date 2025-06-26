Life-saving community defibrillator installed at S-Fabs

A defibrillator has been installed just outside of the entrance to S-Fabs. The initiative was driven by members of staff who wanted to make a tangible contribution to the safety of the local community and their colleagues.

With the support of Manhood Peninsula Community First Responders who supplied & installed the unit, the team arranged for the defibrillator to be placed in a publicly accessible location just outside their Head Office.

S-Fabs say they hope the presence of the defibrillator provides reassurance to our Team at S-Fabs, local residents, neighbouring businesses, and anyone passing through the area.

Shortly after installation, an emergency outside of the Head Office with a driver passing by meant that they were full prepared should the need have arisen to use the Defibrillator.

S-Fabs Defibrillator

“This is about being prepared and doing the right thing for the community,” added Tony. “We are proud to have played a part in that. Having a unit so close by could mean the difference between saving a life and wasting valuable time trying to access a Defibrillator further away – every moment counts!”

A huge thank you to Manhood Peninsula First Responders, who play an essential part in our local community, for helping to make this possible.

