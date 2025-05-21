Lifeguard season begins at Eastbourne Beach

Eastbourne’s beach lifeguard team return for duty this weekend, helping residents and visitors to stay safe at the seaside this summer.

Returning daily from May 24 to September 7, the lifeguards will be monitoring beaches between the Pier and Wish Tower and responding to a range of emergencies, from swimmers and kayakers getting into difficulty, to casualties at sea.

Trained in a number of skills from first aid, life support, spinal management and rescue methods, to boat handling and weather meteorology, the team also undergo regular fitness training to ensure a fast response.

In addition to their rescue role, they provide a range of services at the Lifeguard Station including a first aid post, lost property, sea safety advice and weather and tide information.

The team also run the Kidzsafe wristband scheme, which helps to prevent young visitors getting lost on the beach. Wristbands are available completely free from the Lifeguard Station or from the Seafront Office next to the Bandstand.

An Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to bring back our skilled team of lifeguards for the summer season, helping to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit to the beach.

“However, as always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant of the tides and sea conditions when entering the sea. Never swim when there is a red flag flying and always protect yourself in the sun by drinking plenty of water, reapplying suncream often, and wearing a hat and t-shirt for extra protection."

The Lifeguard Station and First Aid post is located between the Bandstand and Wish Tower, opening at 10.30am and operating until 4pm in May and September, until 4.30pm in June and 5pm in July and August. All hours of operation are weather dependent.

The Seafront Office is located on the lower promenade by Eastbourne Bandstand and until September 28 the office is open seven days a week between 9.30am to 5pm, or until 9pm if there is an evening Bandstand concert.