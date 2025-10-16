Lifelong Hastings United fan continues support of beloved club thanks to care home team

Lifelong Hastings United fan, Harry Hoare, thought 70 years of attending home games would come to an end when he moved into a care home. But the team at Hastings Court on The Ridge were determined he should be able to continue his passion.

They now accompany him to games at the Pilot Field Ground.

“I’ve been a fan my entire life, attending games since the 1940s,” said Harry, 93, “so much so I became friends with the owner and I have a ‘ticket for life’. I thought when I moved into Hastings Court that I might be able to attend some games with the support of my family – never in my wildest dreams did I think that the team here would support me to continue doing what I love on a regular basis.”

A former businessman, Harry owned Sandra’s gift shop in Hastings old town, then went on to run the fishmongers in Alexandra Arcade. He moved into Hastings Court, an 80-bedroomed care home offering residential, nursing, memory and respite care, two months ago with his wife of more than 70 years, Phyllis.

Colin (red hat) and Harry take their seats

The move has also created a wonderful new friendship for Harry with fellow resident and football fan, Colin Lawson.

Colin accompanied Harry to see Hastings beaten 2-1 by Faversham, the pair enjoying fish and chips at half time. They were supported by Lifestyles Assistant, Dan Peacock, and Care Assistant, Destiny Goodsell.

“Your life doesn’t stop when you move into Hastings Court,” Dan said. “We help residents to continue to do what they love and it’s joyous to see these two gents having a fantastic day out together – even if Hastings lose! Harry never thought this was possible but our approach is always to look at how we can make things happen.”

Harry is looking forward to forthcoming fixtures and hopes Colin will be sitting beside him to analyse the games.

Lifestyles assistant Dan Peacock accompanies the gents to watch the games

“Going to the football is made even more special by the fact that I’ve been able to form a new friendship with Colin over our mutual love of football,” Harry said. “If the weather is too bad or they have an away game, Colin comes over to my room and we watch matches on the TV together. It’s a really special thing.”