Light, colour and culture as Chichester care home celebrates Diwali

Residents, staff and families at a Chichester care home danced, lit candles, made lanterns and garlands, and dressed up to enjoy the traditional Diwali festival of light.

Wellington Grange residents took part in a fun and engaging Diwali-themed quiz, learning about the history and traditions of this special festival.

Laughter and friendly conversation filled the room as everyone connected over culture and shared experiences.

The afternoon at Colten Care’s Broyle Road home continued with a surprise Dance of Lights performance by staff members, which was met with smiles and applause all around.

A special highlight was a heartfelt performance by Dona, a Healthcare Assistant, who sang a traditional Indian song that truly captured the spirit of Diwali.

"The lounge was filled with smiles, music, and togetherness," said Vicky, a fellow staff member. "It was a joyful way to bring everyone together and celebrate a festival that’s all about light, knowledge and community."

Chefs at Wellington Grange also prepared a feast of Indian dishes such as samosas, bhajis, curries, naan breads and the sweet snack jalebi, served with warming spiced teas.