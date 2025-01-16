Lighthouse Charity support construction workforce at housebuilder's Hawkhurst development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lighthouse Charity recently visited Dandara’s The Russetts development in Hawkhurst as part of their #MakeItVisible On-Site initiative, offering frontline construction workers a variety of wellbeing support.

Recent research has found that work-related stresses caused mental health problems for 82% of UK builders[1]. The Lighthouse Charity provides support to the construction community and their families, who may be in need of help and guidance, offering emotional, physical and financial support.

The charity made an on-site visit to The Russetts on 28th November, where tour ambassadors Andy Bishop and Ray Elliott shared their own lived experiences. They also spoke to the Dandara site team about the free support services available, including a confidential 24/7 helpline and live web chat service.

Attendees of the event also had the opportunity to chat, ask questions and get advice from the Lighthouse team in a one-on-one safe space.

Emma Fearn, Sales Director at Dandara South East commented: “The Lighthouse Charity gave the team an incredible opportunity to show support and appreciation for our workforce. We need to improve wellbeing in the construction industry, and we hope this visit will encourage people to voice their feelings.

“Events like this are vital in producing a happy and healthy environment at work, and we hope the Dandara site team can feel confident knowing there are resources available for them and their support systems.”

Sarah Bolton, CEO of the Lighthouse Charity adds: “One of the best ways to understand the issues being faced by those working in our industry is to reach out to the front-line workforce on sites and ensure our message of support reaches those who may not know how or where to reach out for help.

“Key to this process of addressing the barriers within the sector is through an informal approach, letting people know that they are not alone in dealing with these challenges and sharing experiences in a more relaxed manner to reduce the stigma.

We’ve had some great feedback from our team and we hope that the Dandara team also found our visit valuable. Helping people feel heard is a vital part of what we do, and these events give those in need of our support the chance to find their voice and share any issues they are struggling with.”

To find out more about the Lighthouse Charity and the vital support they offer to construction workers across the UK, please visit https://www.lighthouseclub.org.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, reach out for 24/7 free and confidential support now.

24/7 helplines; 0345 605 1956, (UK) 1800 939 122 (ROI)

Live chat lighthouseclub.org

Text HARDHAT to 85258

Find out more at www.lighthouseclub.org