Line-up announced for Bognor seafront stage

Bognorphenia and ROX are delighted to announce the line-up for their partnership stage on September 20th and 21st as part of the Southdowns Music Festival.

Bognorphenia’s Kez Dunnaway said ‘we had a lot of bands apply to play this year once the news was announced and it was good fun going through the applications. We’ve tried to get a good mix of styles, ability and professionalism over the two days and I think we’ve achieved that’.

Elliott Ribbons and Kian Phillips will be the first live act for the Saturday show followed by Xtra Income, Gecko Café, The Mercinaries, Lilly and the Valleys, Dark Red, The Daytonas, and Honeypark. The day will close with a performance by local favourites Woodruff.

On Sunday, The Bognorphenia Singing Group will kick things off followed by Steff and Hattie, Framptunes, Tasmin Escott, Emma Jemima, Rockhopper, and Wishing Well. The final act for the weekend will be Outatime. Each day starts at 11.45am and ends at 6pm with DJ music in between acts throughout the day.

Kez continued, ‘whilst this won’t be on the massive scale that the old ROX Festival was famous for, with the live music, DJ, outside bar and catering, we hope the recreate a similar vibe to those heady days on Bognor seafront. It has to be said that we would like to thank all of the artists and performers for agreeing to support this community event free of charge so please come and support them all and enjoy chilled out music and fun. You’ll find us outside of the Dog and Duck with our stage traversing the main road’.