Lions Clubs' Zone meet up at Abbots Wood

By Lord Brett McLean
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2025, 00:23 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 09:48 BST
Presidents, officers and members of Lions Clubs from across Sussex met up for a social function at Abbots Wood on Sunday

Officers and members of Lions Clubs from across Sussex met up at Abbots Wood for the first Zone social function of the year.

Presidents, officers and members from various Lions Clubs including Hastings, Bexhill, Uckfield , Hailsham, East Grinstead and SEBI Virtual Clubs were in attendance.

LIONS are Local Individuals Offering Needed Support, the local network of clubs form part of a global international service organisation with 1.5 million volunteers serving their communities in over 200 countries around the globe.

Anyone interested in joining Lions Club International should visit the official Lions Club website.

