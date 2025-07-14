Lions Clubs' Zone meet up at Abbots Wood

Presidents, officers and members of Lions Clubs from across Sussex met up for a social function at Abbots Wood on Sunday

Presidents, officers and members from various Lions Clubs including Hastings, Bexhill, Uckfield , Hailsham, East Grinstead and SEBI Virtual Clubs were in attendance.

LIONS are Local Individuals Offering Needed Support, the local network of clubs form part of a global international service organisation with 1.5 million volunteers serving their communities in over 200 countries around the globe.

Anyone interested in joining Lions Club International should visit the official Lions Club website.