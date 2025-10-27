Lions encourage children’s ideas to change the world

Over the years, the Lions ROAR Competition in Primary Schools has encouraged young children to come up with amazing ideas to change the world from their perspective. These have included a ‘Pop-Up’ classroom that opens up automatically when parachuted into deprived areas of the world educating under privileged children, to having fun cutting the grass with a Segway Lawn Mower!

Billingshurst & District Lions Club, in association with Horsham and Chanctonbury Lions Clubs, are again sponsoring this years Lions ROAR 25 Competition in several local schools during the Autumn term. The competition is an inspirational and fun learning experience, run in partnership with specialist education company, 8billionideas.

Participating children discover how to use their imagination in exciting new ways, gaining all important life skills from taking part. Aimed at 7-11 year olds, children learn how to work together in teams, develop communication and presentation skills, whilst boosting their self-confidence and self-esteem.

Schools participating this term, are Billingshurst Primary Academy, Loxwood Primary, Rudgwick Primary, Plaistow & Kirdford Primary, Arunside Primary, Ashington Primary, West Chiltington Primary, and Pennthorpe. ROAR is designed around 5 lessons over 5 weeks. But some schools use one whole day or two half days instead. Groups of four in each class discuss ideas and possible solutions before creating a model, an advertising poster and a catchy jingle to promote their proposal.

Exuberant winners at a recent Lions ROAR Award Day

Class winners then pitch their ideas in front of the whole school, who vote for their school’s winners. The winning team then continue working on their proposal and submit a 3 minute video of their ‘world changing idea’, which will be entered into the virtual National Awards Day in December.

The Lions Roar Competition is run in partnership with 8billionideas an award winning education company whose mission is to give every student on the planet the skills and belief to change the world. It has been recognised from organisations both inside and outside of education for their forward thinking approach to giving students the skills and beliefs to change the world.

Across the British Isles, around 20,000 pupils will be taking part in over 130 Primary Schools, all sponsored by local Lions Clubs. To find out more about the Lions ROAR competition, please view the website www.lions-roar.com/