Listen out for Santa in West Sussex
Full details of Santa’s Tours, dates and routes, can be found on the Billingshurst Lions website and on Facebook, but here is his planned schedule from Monday, 2nd December until Tuesday, 17th December.
Billingshurst - Monday, 2nd; Tuesday, 3rd; Wednesday, 4th; Friday, 6th; Monday, 9th; Tuesday, 10th; Thursday, 12th; Tuesday, 17th December.
Rudgwick - Thursday, 5th December
Barns Green - Saturday, 7th December
Loxwood - Wednesday, 11th December
Wisborough Green - Friday, 13 December
Slinfold - Saturday, 14 December
Children, please don’t forget to send Santa your letters through his special post box recently delivered to the Billingshurst Lions Charity Bookshop, in Jengers Mead.
And whilst all of you are there, look out for the new Billingshurst Lions Christmas Bookshop Gift Vouchers. Pay any amount you choose and send seasonal greetings to Family and Friends for them to spend on the excellent range of books and jigsaws always on display. The Shop now open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9.30 am until 4.00 pm.
For Christmas 2024 - Billingshurst Lions are making a Special Appeal
Requests for Hampers throughout the District have risen considerably in recent times and Billingshurst Lions would be grateful for any additional donations you can make - either - through the website, during Santa’s Tours and at the Lions Bookshop in Jengers Mead, for those who would benefit from a little extra at this time of year.