Listen out for Santa in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Billingshurst & District Lions Club have been busy checking over Santa’s “Flying Bedstead” ready for his traditional tours around Billingshurst, Rudgwick, Barns Green, Loxwood, Wisborough Green and Slinfold.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Full details of Santa’s Tours, dates and routes, can be found on the Billingshurst Lions website and on Facebook, but here is his planned schedule from Monday, 2nd December until Tuesday, 17th December.

Billingshurst - Monday, 2nd; Tuesday, 3rd; Wednesday, 4th; Friday, 6th; Monday, 9th; Tuesday, 10th; Thursday, 12th; Tuesday, 17th December.

Rudgwick - Thursday, 5th December

Santa with his "Flying Bedstead"

Barns Green - Saturday, 7th December

Loxwood - Wednesday, 11th December

Wisborough Green - Friday, 13 December

Slinfold - Saturday, 14 December

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children, please don’t forget to send Santa your letters through his special post box recently delivered to the Billingshurst Lions Charity Bookshop, in Jengers Mead.

And whilst all of you are there, look out for the new Billingshurst Lions Christmas Bookshop Gift Vouchers. Pay any amount you choose and send seasonal greetings to Family and Friends for them to spend on the excellent range of books and jigsaws always on display. The Shop now open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9.30 am until 4.00 pm.

For Christmas 2024 - Billingshurst Lions are making a Special Appeal

Requests for Hampers throughout the District have risen considerably in recent times and Billingshurst Lions would be grateful for any additional donations you can make - either - through the website, during Santa’s Tours and at the Lions Bookshop in Jengers Mead, for those who would benefit from a little extra at this time of year.

Thank You For Your Generous Support

Merry Christmas - Everyone

All the latest information on Billingshurst & District Lions Club can be found on and Facebook