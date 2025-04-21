Little-known part of NHS showcases at Hassocks attraction
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They are vital to the work of the NHS, but few may have heard of Serv Sussex, a charity dedicated to providing urgent transport services for blood, blood products and other medical items to NHS hospitals across the county.
To showcase their work, riders dropped in to South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks over the Easter Weekend.
Often using their own vehicles at their own expense, alongside a fleet of marked bikes and cars funded by public donations, local businesses and charitable trusts, Serv Sussex provide an invaluable service to the local community.
“We were proud to welcome members of this dedicated team of volunteer riders and drivers”, says Benjamin Tate from the family-run venue, “helping them to increase awareness and raise funds. They are due at our Old Barn Nurseries site, in Dial Post near Horsham, on Saturday 26th April.”