Little-known part of NHS showcases at Hassocks attraction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

They are vital to the work of the NHS, but few may have heard of Serv Sussex, a charity dedicated to providing urgent transport services for blood, blood products and other medical items to NHS hospitals across the county.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To showcase their work, riders dropped in to South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks over the Easter Weekend.

Often using their own vehicles at their own expense, alongside a fleet of marked bikes and cars funded by public donations, local businesses and charitable trusts, Serv Sussex provide an invaluable service to the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were proud to welcome members of this dedicated team of volunteer riders and drivers”, says Benjamin Tate from the family-run venue, “helping them to increase awareness and raise funds. They are due at our Old Barn Nurseries site, in Dial Post near Horsham, on Saturday 26th April.”