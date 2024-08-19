Little Monkeys Day Nursery awarded Eco-Schools Green Flag

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The dedicated nursery team and children worked together to make their setting a more sustainable place to be.

Little Monkeys Day Nursery and Preschool in Horsham, which is part of Grandir UK, has achieved the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag accreditation.

The Eco-Schools initiative was first established in 1994 and has since helped educate millions of children in nurseries and schools around the world about the many important issues, such as climate change, which are facing the natural world today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its simple seven-step programme inspires children to get actively involved in practicing sustainability in their setting and helps educate them on how they can make a positive impact on these issues.

The nursery team and children celebrating their achievement.

In what their Eco-Schools report described as a “fair and democratic approach”, the children at Little Monkeys voted for who they would like to join their Eco-Committee, a group to help implement the nursery’s action plan for the Eco-Schools award. It was noted how the children were “clearly very passionate about environmental issues and willing to go above and beyond to create positive impacts in their local community.”

The Eco-Committee then completed an Environmental Review of the Little Monkeys settings and what they learnt here was used to create a “strong, varied and substantial” Action Plan containing “impactful activities.” The team were praised for creatively incorporating environmental issues into the nursery curriculum which helped to “enhance the overall learning experience” of the children.

Other actions which their Eco-Schools report commended was Little Monkeys’ work with local charity groups and organisations such as Horsham Matters, which helps provide food, fuel and shelter to those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without doubt the ability to engage other members of your community in your Eco-Schools’ work is one of your biggest strengths. You’re clearly right at the heart of an environmental movement in your local area.”

The nursery also organised a “Walk to Nursery Day” which “helped instil a sense of collective responsibility” and reached out to their local MP regarding the environmental issues, such as litter, that concerned them.

Children are engaged in similar activities like planting, growing and nurturing fruits and vegetables, and learning how to be environmentally aware through one of Grandir UK’s bespoke education programmes Sow & Grow. To learn more, please book a visit at your local Grandir UK nursery today!

Alice Jackson, Nursery Manager at Little Monkeys Day Nursery and Preschool, said: “I am incredibly proud of my team and the children at Little Monkeys for achieving the Eco-Schools Green Flag Award! It’s been so lovely to see the children display so much passion for learning about environmental issues and working together to make a positive impact in our local community and beyond.”