Little Pickles Market is coming to Bognor Regis

Little Pickles Market are coming to Bognor Regis this April! Little Pickles Markets helps parents save money and shop sustainably. At a time when families are very aware of the current climate crisis and are being stretched more than ever financially, Little Pickles Markets are the answer: families can buy great quality items at a small fraction of the original retail price.

Now Georgie Squires has joined the team to bring Little Pickles Markets to Bognor, starting at The Arena Sports Centre on Saturday 12th April, 10am-11:30am.

“I am so excited to be bringing Little Pickles Markets to Bognor Regis! I have two small children and before joining the franchise, I have enjoyed shopping and selling at Little Pickles Markets. I think it’s fantastic how you can find so many bargains from toys and clothes to pushchairs and moses baskets. It’s also a great way to sell the items your children have outgrown and keep them out of landfill, so they can be used again by another family.”

Little Pickles Markets, coming soon to Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Worthing.

Local families hire tables to sell items their babies and children have outgrown to other local families shopping for their smaller children. The events make it easy for families to shop sustainably at affordable prices. As events are in-person shoppers can see exactly what they are buying and being local there is no need for shipping costs and packaging.

About Little Pickles Markets:

Each nearly new sale offers a large selection of great quality baby/children's toys, clothes & equipment at affordable prices.

Little Pickles Markets offer parents a way to work flexibly around their family, with step-by-step training.

Georgie Squires, new franchisee of Little Pickles Markets for Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Worthing.

Families can book a table at their local Little Pickles Market to sell items their babies and children have grown out of.

To find out more about Little Pickles Markets visit www.littlepicklesmarkets.co.uk, visit their social media accounts on Instagram or Facebook.

Little Pickles Markets was founded in 2010 and has saved hundreds of thousands of items from landfill in the last 15 years.