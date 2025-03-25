Little Pickles Market is coming to Bognor Regis
Little Pickles
Now Georgie Squires has joined the team to bring Little Pickles Markets to Bognor, starting at The Arena Sports Centre on Saturday 12th April, 10am-11:30am.
“I am so excited to be bringing Little Pickles Markets to Bognor Regis! I have two small children and before joining the franchise, I have enjoyed shopping and selling at Little Pickles Markets. I think it’s fantastic how you can find so many bargains from toys and clothes to pushchairs and moses baskets. It’s also a great way to sell the items your children have outgrown and keep them out of landfill, so they can be used again by another family.”
Local families hire tables to sell items their babies and children have outgrown to other local families shopping for their smaller children. The events make it easy for families to shop sustainably at affordable prices. As events are in-person shoppers can see exactly what they are buying and being local there is no need for shipping costs and packaging.
About Little Pickles Markets:
- Each nearly new sale offers a large selection of great quality baby/children's toys, clothes & equipment at affordable prices.
- Little Pickles Markets offer parents a way to work flexibly around their family, with step-by-step training.
- Families can book a table at their local Little Pickles Market to sell items their babies and children have grown out of.
To find out more about Little Pickles Markets visit www.littlepicklesmarkets.co.uk, visit their social media accounts on Instagram or Facebook.
Little Pickles Markets was founded in 2010 and has saved hundreds of thousands of items from landfill in the last 15 years.