Little stars to shine brightly on stage this Sunday

This Sunday, November 24, 50 little stars from Hailsham, Eastbourne and surrounding areas, will be taking to the stage for the very first time, in their babyballet show, Twinkle and Teddy’s Big Day Out.

The children, who all attend classes weekly, have been practising their pointed toes, in preparation for the big event, which is taking place at The Grove Theatre in Eastbourne. They will be joined on stage by the babyballet characters, Twinkle and Teddy Bear, Flutterstar and friends, plus their team of teachers, all lead by Miss Natalie.

Miss Natalie has been teaching babyballet for over ten years, and opened the doors to classes at babyballet Hailsham, Eastbourne, Polegate, Seaford and Lewes in September 2022. Since then, over 200 children aged between 6 months and 6 years have joined the school, with classes focussed on being welcoming, friendly and fun for everybody.

Miss Natalie said: “Our classes are the perfect introduction to dancing, and some of our stars performing this weekend have been with us since they were babies, so we are extremely excited to see them performing on stage!

"We’ve been working hard to put the show together, both in class and behind the scenes, and the Grove Theatre in Eastbourne makes the perfect venue for our very first show. We believe everybody should have the chance to dance, no matter their ability, and we have everything crossed for all of our little stars for the big day!”

babyballet classes run on every day of the week, at locations across Hailsham, Eastbourne, Polegate, Seaford and Lewes, and more information can be found at the website: www.babyballet.co.uk