Littlehampton announces winners of local heroes awards

Chosen by a panel of Councillors through a public nomination process, Town Mayor Councillor Sean Lee presented the awards, stating: “It is an honour to present these awards, which I believe are just a small expression of appreciation for the remarkable efforts that each individual and group has contributed to our Town.”

And the winners are…

Arundel and Littlehampton Scout Band

Over 35 years the Scouts and their leaders have supported all the major events in the Town, raised the profile of the local scout groups and provided a safe environment for young people to learn music. For many of the young people who attend, this a lifeline and enables them to pursue their music when it might otherwise be out of their reach.

Edwin James Festival Choir

Their motto is “Music is Life” and over 25 years of voluntary support for major events in the Town, the choir has raised over £150,000 for numerous charities. Very much living up to their motto, the award is made in recognition of the joy that their music brings at their hugely popular concerts and the support their fund raising has provided.

June Caffyn

A much loved and respected member of the local community, who also served for many years as both a Town and District Councillor. The award is made in recognition of her tireless fund raising for charity, her generosity of spirit and selfless support for Shopmobility clients over the years. With gratitude and thanks for 26 years working and volunteering for Shopmobility.

Tim Bayliss

Since the pandemic Tim has led a large community of sea swimmers whose official meeting place is Littlehampton Beach. Kind, caring and supportive he is always there giving advice, support, and encouragement to all and with emphasis on supporting those in the community who are most vulnerable.

Ian Neville

Ian founded the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club in Littlehampton, supporting veterans, retired and serving and their families. He led the fundraising activities that enabled the group to purchase 'Bob' the minibus which enables veterans to attend events and activities, hospital appointments and gain access to mental health care and support services.

Alison Manester

A modest and much-loved leader of the Littlehampton and Wick Girl Guide Groups for many years, nothing is ever too much trouble for Alison. Always there to support the voluntary groups in the community where she is active, Alison works tirelessly for them and they have come to rely on her not only for her administrative skills but also for making sure they have a ready supply of tea and biscuits to keep them going!

Alan Gammon

A former two-time Mayor of the Town, long standing Town and District Councillor Alan was instrumental in establishing Shopmobility in Littlehampton and has served as a Trustee, Treasurer and Chairman.

Under Alan's leadership Littlehampton Shopmobility was nominated one of the top four Shopmobilities schemes in the UK and launched the scooter servicing initiative with Sussex Police which also received national recognition in 2017.

Paul Wakeland

Local businessman, fund raiser, charity worker, working towards a safer community, Paul has devoted many hours voluntarily supporting local businesses and is at the forefront of the Littlehampton DISC Scheme.

Belinda Brighton

A tireless advocate and supporter of the local community Belinda regularly goes far beyond her role at Chilgrove House and devotes her own spare time to ensure that she is there to support and act as an advocate for those in need and their families. She is always there for those who need help bringing young and old together with her caring and giving nature.

Mayors Lifetime Award

Peter and Loreta Stojanovski

In recognition of their dedication and outstanding contribution to the local business economy and life in Littlehampton, the town they decided to make their home almost fifty years ago. Many of you will know Peter and Loreta as the proprietors of the Vardar Restaurant and through building their business they have become the lynchpin of the thriving North Macedonian community that now calls Littlehampton home.

1 . Contributed Ian Neville with the Mayor Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Alison Manester with the Mayor Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Arundel and Littlehampton Scout Band with the Mayor Photo: Submitted