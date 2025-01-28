Littlehampton Armed Forces Day Needs You!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Littlehampton Town Council is pleased to confirm plans for the Annual Armed Forces Day event are well underway. Following last year's success, the event returns to the seafront greens on Saturday 28 June for a fun action-packed day for all the family.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A highlight of the event is the involvement of uniformed groups, military vehicle owners and military charity fundraisers. Applications are now open to those who wish to have a stall at the charity fair or display their vehicle or memorabilia.

Supported by Harbour Park, the event will begin with a seafront parade and a Drumhead Service on the green. The rest of the day will be filled with action-packed arena displays, band performances, charity fair, military vehicles and memorabilia!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy said: “Armed Forces Day provides an excellent opportunity to express your support for those who serve or have served, along with their families, while also offering an enjoyable and educational day for residents and visitors. A key feature of the event is the Charity Fair, which serves as a fantastic platform for local charities and organisations to raise awareness about the services they provide.”

Stand at previous Armed Forces Day

Anyone interested in taking part can fill in a form online on the Town Council’s website littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/afd-booking or ring 01903 732063 for more information.

The deadline for applications is Sunday 9 March 2025.