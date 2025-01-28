Littlehampton Armed Forces Day Needs You!
A highlight of the event is the involvement of uniformed groups, military vehicle owners and military charity fundraisers. Applications are now open to those who wish to have a stall at the charity fair or display their vehicle or memorabilia.
Supported by Harbour Park, the event will begin with a seafront parade and a Drumhead Service on the green. The rest of the day will be filled with action-packed arena displays, band performances, charity fair, military vehicles and memorabilia!
Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy said: “Armed Forces Day provides an excellent opportunity to express your support for those who serve or have served, along with their families, while also offering an enjoyable and educational day for residents and visitors. A key feature of the event is the Charity Fair, which serves as a fantastic platform for local charities and organisations to raise awareness about the services they provide.”
Anyone interested in taking part can fill in a form online on the Town Council’s website littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/afd-booking or ring 01903 732063 for more information.
The deadline for applications is Sunday 9 March 2025.