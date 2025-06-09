Littlehampton Armed Forces Day spectacular to take place on June 28

In partnership with Harbour Park and the Kingston and East Preston Royal British Legion, Littlehampton Town Council is pleased to announce its annual Armed Forces Day event will return to the Seafront Greens on Saturday 28 June 2025 between 10:30 and 17:00.

Paying tribute to the nation’s Armed Forces, past and present, this free action-packed event promises to live up to its reputation of being the best on the South Coast with its interactive displays, live entertainment and a very special visit or should it be drop from The Red Devils Army Parachute Display Team.

Supported by local uniformed groups such as the Army Cadets, Sea Cadets, Scouts, Air Cadets, Nautical Training Corps and veterans, there will be a parade at the start of the event which will follow a route from Sea Road onto East Green where a Drumhead service will be held.

This year’s attractions include fantastic performances from the Stannage Stuntworld International Display Team, Rose and Thistle Pipe Band and the Silhouette Show as well as an Armoured Vehicles display and the Army Cadets KITCAR display.

Ferrets Display

Military enthusiasts can enjoy an array of military vehicles including a 26 tonne BARV (Beach Armoured Vehicle) which was used in the beaches of Normandy during the D-Day landings, static replica Spitfire and Hurricane and an interactive Anderson Shelter Display. There will also be vintage fire engines and a variety of exhibits and D-Day themed activities in the Littlehampton Museum tent.

Service’s charities and uniformed groups will be on hand to provide information about their services whilst giving you the chance to win prizes at their fundraising stalls. The event is in aid of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and a collection will be in place.

In addition to the range of establishments on the seafront, you’ll find on site street food vendors Smoking Hogs, Nita’s Thai Food, Sausage Roll Kitchen, the Pizza Oven and Howie’s Coffee.

Speaking of the event, Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “Armed Forces Day is a fantastic event which honours those who currently serve or have previously served our nation while also giving locals and tourists an exciting day out. The event highlights the incredible uniformed groups that make up our town, the services they offer and the importance of their existence. This year there are some thrilling additions and I am particularly looking forward to welcoming the Red Devils who last delighted the Littlehampton crowds in 2010. This free event promises to be educational, reflective and entertaining, so don’t miss it!”