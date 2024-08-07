Littlehampton Bonfire Event 2024 - plans are well under way! More help needed please!

For 73 years the Littlehampton Bonfire Society has put on a fabulous event on the last Saturday of October - a costumed torch lit parade through the town featuring local groups with marching bands, steam engines, illuminated floats etc. The parade winds through the streets to the green where an enormous bonfire is lit and an awesome fireworks display lights up the sky.

And the future? Events of this kind are challenging to put on. They are expensive and health and safety means that corners may not be cut. The organisers of these events love the tradition, but this is a poor fit with today's environmentally conscious public. Laser light displays, drone displays and electric torches look pretty, but are expensive and lack tradition. And organising these events is a labour of love involving many hours of planning and fundraising through the year. Sadly such events are likely to dwindle and fail.

In LA our biggest stumbling blocks currently are 1) raising the >£31,000 needed 2) finding volunteers to help with the street collection, 3) finding marshals to man the road closures, 4) managing the growing complexities and expense of health and safety and 5) an ageing and dwindling membership with a lack of volunteers to fill jobs such as bonfire guarding and clearing up after the event.

So, how can we save the event? Financial support is vital. You could help with our appeal to the town council for the reinstatement of the service funding agreement. Maybe they would reconsider for 2025? We do understand that they are under pressure to cut costs and maybe they can not help - but, if we all appeal, then they will know the love the people of the town have for this event. Please use the link to tell the council your views: https://www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/feedback

We have a crowd-funding appeal - Just Giving www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/LittlehamptonBonfire-2024

If you run a business locally you may be able to sponsor the event - https://littlehamptonbonfiresociety.co.uk/2024/05/06/2024-sponsors/

If you wish to join the society please see https://littlehamptonbonfiresociety.co.uk/product-category/memberships/

If you wish to volunteer as a street collector or a marshal please email to [email protected]

Together we can save the society and the event.