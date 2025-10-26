Littlehampton Bonfire event a flaming success!

By Susan Baker
Contributor
Published 26th Oct 2025, 18:07 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 09:56 GMT
Saturday evening Littlehampton came alive with a massive illuminated and torchlight parade through the streets and down to the green. Once at the green a huge bonfire was lit and this was followed by an awesome fireworks display.

Huge crowds were attracted to the town this weekend for the annual bonfire extravaganza all organised by the volunteers of the Littlehampton Bonfire Society & aided as always by a team of volunteer marshals and street collectors.

People travelled from as far away as Wales to visit our town and enjoy the spectacle of a traditional Sussex bonfire event. Crowds were estimated to be from 15 to 20,000. Thankfully, the weather was kind and it was possible to complete all planned aspects of the event.

Many local shops and businesses extended their opening hours to profit from the added footfall and many of these are donating some of their profits to the society. Thank you!

Bonfire 2025placeholder image
Bonfire 2025

The event costs in excess of £30,000 to put on. This money comes from fundraising and the street collection. If you would like to make a donation towards the cost of bonfire 2026, then please use our Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/littlehampton-bonfire-society?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL

The society is currently recruiting new members - if interested please see www.littlehamptonbonfiresociety.co.uk

