Littlehampton Bonfire event returns for its 73rd year!

Everything your need to know about Littlehampton Bonfire event for 2025

Saturday 25th October 2025 the town and beach front will come alive with the excitement of our annual traditional Sussex torchlight parade with illuminated floats, traction engines, walking groups and bands. Programmes are on sale in local shops now and on the day in the town from members in costume. Coles funfair is open from 2pm and there will be vendors on the green selling hot drinks and food. Bonfire societies from across East Sussex will travel to join in the fun and increase the spectacle for the public. The parade winds through the town and ends up down at the east beach green where an enormous bonfire will be lit, followed by the best fireworks display ever in the history of the event!

The entire thing is planned and organised by the bonfire society - a small group of local volunteers. New members are very welcome - please see website for details - www.littlehamptonbonfiresociety.co.uk.

Programmes are available in local shops which outline the necessary road closures, the event map and all of the timings - please note that we endeavour to stick to planned times, but in a live event it is not possible to be absolutely precise - please take this into account if you don't want to miss out!

Main timings (approx): Parade 7.30 pm / Bonfire lighting 9pm / Fireworks 9.15pm

The route for 2025 is different again. The route was changed for the seafront development project last year and we listened to feedback received and have acted - most people wanted a longer parade - this also means it will be possible to space out more along the route, of course. This new route is a permanent change now.

There are parking restrictions in place along the route so please check road signs as parking in the road closure area could result in your vehicle being towed, all towed vehicles will go to the Littlehampton Police Station and left in the lower car park for owners to collect.

Any residents living in Beach Road, St Catherines and South Terrace as directly affected by the parade will be issued with parking permits. Permits will be placed on vehicles windscreens prior to the event. Anyone that does not have a permit can obtain one on the day at the Baptist Church in Fitzalan Road from 9-4 - proof of residency required (driving licence).

LBS requests that people refrain from using drones during the firework display for the safety of everyone and not to ruin our display. This is a free fun event for local families - please don’t spoil it with drunken behaviour. Spread out along the route. Be safe. And allow everyone to have a good time! Leave sparklers at home please!

Please help us fund bonfire 2026 by making a donation into a collection box or by our Just Giving appeal https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/littlehampton-bonfire-society?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL

Many thanks to our biggest sponsors SWS Waste who sponsor the bonfire and Motorhome Workshop (Goring) who repaired the society caravan at a massive discount!