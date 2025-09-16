Littlehampton Bonfire Society - we're nearly there! It's going to be a good one!

We just need a few more volunteers to help get us over the line!

With just over 5 weeks to go before Littlehampton comes alive for what is often called our best night of the year - the committee is please to announce that this year's event is set to be our best for years! We have 46 parade entries, our truly impressive bonfire and the best fireworks display we have ever seen in the town!

Many thanks to all of the members and volunteers who have already stepped up to do their bit and help make this event a success! We are so close!

However, without just a few more volunteers we may have to cancel. You will have heard this all before, of course and yet we always manage to pull it off. And we do - but that is always because someone amazing - like YOU - steps up to volunteer. This time our need is for help moving crowd barriers - quite physical labour - on the Saturday and again on the Sunday. You don't have to do both, of course! We need about 7 more able bodied persons on both mornings to help the couple of volunteers we already have. With the right numbers the job will be done in only a few hours.

If you can help, please email to [email protected]

Thank you!