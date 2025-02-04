Littlehampton care home celebrates Chinese New Year
Residents and staff at Norden House decorated the home in vibrant red and gold colours to mark the Year of the Snake, as well as tried their hand at Chinese writing and making Chinese lanterns.
They spent the first day of the new year together, eating authentic Chinese food, listening to Chinese music and testing their knowledge with a quiz based on China.
Andrea Barker, Manager of Norden House, said “This has been a huge amount of fun for everyone. It’s been wonderful to spend time learning about the traditions and culture of Chinese New Year, which have really enhanced our sense of community.”
Residents at Norden House benefit from a wide-ranging activities programme, which was introduced last year. They’ve recently spent time learning flower arranging and had a local singer perform at the home.