Littlehampton care home celebrates Chinese New Year

Residents at a care facility in Littlehampton have celebrated Chinese New Year with a variety of cultural activities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and staff at Norden House decorated the home in vibrant red and gold colours to mark the Year of the Snake, as well as tried their hand at Chinese writing and making Chinese lanterns.

They spent the first day of the new year together, eating authentic Chinese food, listening to Chinese music and testing their knowledge with a quiz based on China.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea Barker, Manager of Norden House, said “This has been a huge amount of fun for everyone. It’s been wonderful to spend time learning about the traditions and culture of Chinese New Year, which have really enhanced our sense of community.”

Celebrating Chinese New Year with authentic Chinese food, and Chinese music.

Residents at Norden House benefit from a wide-ranging activities programme, which was introduced last year. They’ve recently spent time learning flower arranging and had a local singer perform at the home.