Littlehampton care home celebrates Chinese New Year

By Becky Attwood
Contributor
Published 4th Feb 2025, 13:20 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 13:28 BST
Residents at a care facility in Littlehampton have celebrated Chinese New Year with a variety of cultural activities.

Residents and staff at Norden House decorated the home in vibrant red and gold colours to mark the Year of the Snake, as well as tried their hand at Chinese writing and making Chinese lanterns.

Most Popular

They spent the first day of the new year together, eating authentic Chinese food, listening to Chinese music and testing their knowledge with a quiz based on China.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrea Barker, Manager of Norden House, said “This has been a huge amount of fun for everyone. It’s been wonderful to spend time learning about the traditions and culture of Chinese New Year, which have really enhanced our sense of community.”

Celebrating Chinese New Year with authentic Chinese food, and Chinese music.placeholder image
Celebrating Chinese New Year with authentic Chinese food, and Chinese music.

Residents at Norden House benefit from a wide-ranging activities programme, which was introduced last year. They’ve recently spent time learning flower arranging and had a local singer perform at the home.

Related topics:ResidentsChina
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice