Littlehampton care home celebrates completion of £250,000 refurbishment

A care home in Littlehampton has a fresh new look after undergoing a huge £250,000 makeover.

In honour of the refurbishment at Care UK’s Darlington Court, on The Leas off Station Road in Rustington, being officially complete, friends and family were invited to join residents and team members for a special celebration.

The premium renovation has introduced major upgrades to the home’s ground floor, dining room, both lounges and communal areas.

A ribbon was cut to officially mark the refurbishment, while a special entertainer created a lively atmosphere to make the day memorable.

Lukasz Wojciechowski, Home Manager at Darlington Court, said: “Our celebration to mark the completion of our refurbishment was a huge success. We have splendid buildings and gardens, and it was the ultimate way to commemorate such an important milestone for the home and wider community.

“We feel very fortunate and are delighted with our new and improved space. I’m so proud of the team, who have worked wholeheartedly to create a stunning, warm and welcoming environment here for residents and their families.

“Every element of the refurb has been carefully considered to create and enhance this well-loved care facility, and it was great to see everyone having a good time at our relaunch party. It was certainly a memorable day!"

Darlington Court has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. A range of facilities are available to residents, including activities room and gardens

For more information, contact Customer Relations Manager Diane Tapp on 01903 863 537, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/darlington-court