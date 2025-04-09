Littlehampton care home featured in luxury care guide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Norden House, a care community providing residential care, nursing and specialist support for people with dementia, has been featured in this year’s prestigious Knight Frank Care Home Guide.

The Guide is known for its thorough evaluations and expert recommendations.

Norden House, based near Littlehampton, is managed by Healthcare Management Trust and opened last year. It’s design and services have been inspired by research into what people with dementia want from the built care environment and the Hogeweyk in dementia village in Holland.

It’s been designed to feel less like a care home and more like a village community. There are no trollies with medication coming round, no set meal times in big dining rooms, everything has an emphasis on a domestic homely environment. Staff do not wear uniforms and are known as “home makers” rather than care staff and the care they deliver is informed by the needs and wishes of the resident and their family.

"We are honoured to be included in the Knight Frank Care Home Guide," said Andrea Barker, Norden House Manager. “This recognition is testament to our dedication to offering a safe, nurturing environment where residents can thrive, supported by a compassionate team of professionals. We strive to provide an exceptional care home facility that meets the diverse needs of those we serve, and this acknowledgment reinforces our ongoing commitment."

Residents live with up to seven other people with similar care needs, important for reducing stress. Each household has its own kitchen, open plan lounge dining room, day lounge spaces and ensuite bedrooms many of which have their own patio. Running through the centre of the community is a ‘high street’ with the Honey Bee café and hair salon. There are also gardens and a holistic therapy room. Residents are encouraged to go about ‘daily routines’ and contribute to the running of village life.