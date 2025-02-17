Littlehampton care home invites community to paw-some event on Love Your Pet Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In honour of this year’s Love Your Pet Day, a care home in Littlehampton is inviting the community to an ‘ulti-mutt’ morning of fun.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 20th February, from 2.30pm-3.30pm, the team at Care UK’s Darlington Court, on The Leas off Station Road, is opening its doors to the community and their furry friends for an afternoon tea with a difference.

All creatures great and small, and their owners, will be welcomed to enjoy themed treats and drinks in the comfort of the care home’s café. Animal guests will be able to enjoy plenty of fuss from residents, as well as the opportunity to play with other pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home created the event after being inspired by the positive impact animal visits have had on residents’ wellbeing and on hearing how much they missed the company of their own pets from their younger years.

Darlington Court care home is set to open its doors for Love Your Pet Day on February 20.

Having pets in the home not only encourages residents to spend time outdoors, leading to physical benefits, but it also helps improve wellbeing too.

Lukasz Wojciechowski, Home Manager at Darlington Court, said: “We are looking forward to inviting the local community to join us for Love Your Pet Day.

“Studies have shown that introducing pets into care homes can help lift people’s mood and increase social interaction. The human-animal bond is powerful in promoting self-esteem and wellbeing – which our Love your Pet Day event will be brilliant for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Animal therapy has so many wonderful benefits for people, and pets bring an unfiltered happiness to the home that is wonderful to see. Whether you have a pet or not, come along to our fantastic event – and enjoy an afternoon with furry, feathered and scaly friends!”

For more information, contact Customer Relations Manager Diane Tapp on 01903 863 537, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/darlington-court careuk.com/darlington-court