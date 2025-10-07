Littlehampton care home receives a 'five-star' rating after inspection

A care home in West Sussex has been commended for providing a first-class environment for its residents and their families.

Andrea Barker, Care Home Manager, said: “We’re so proud to have achieved a 5-star rating again. It’s a real credit to our staff who take such pride in their work and always put our residents first. Families can feel reassured knowing that we provide a safe, welcoming and caring environment every day.”

Norden House is managed by Healthcare Management Trust and has been specifically designed to empower residents to continue living full and satisfying lives. It was inspired by research into what people with dementia want from the built care environment and the Hogeweyk in dementia village in Holland. Residents live with up to seven other people in a household, who have similar care needs or are at a similar stage of dementia, important for reducing stress and encouraging socialisation. Each household has its own kitchen, open plan lounge dining room, day lounge spaces and ensuite bedrooms many of which have their own patio. Running through the centre of the community is a ‘high street’ with the Honey Bee café and hair salon. There are also gardens and a holistic therapy room. Residents are encouraged to go about ‘daily routines’ and contribute to the running of village life.