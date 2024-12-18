Littlehampton care home residents enjoy merry good time at Christmas fair

A care home in Littlehampton encouraged residents to get into the festive spirit at its very own Christmas fair.

Residents and team members at Care UK’s Darlington Court, on The Leas off Station Road, kick-started the festive season with a special market and crafts event.

There was a range of stalls on offer selling festive gifts and treats, along with a magical visit from Santa himself at the home’s very own grotto, and a variety of refreshments including everyone’s favourite festive treats, mince pies and mulled wine.

Diane Tapp, Customer Relations Manager at Darlington Court, said: “Here at Darlington Court, we’ve all got our Christmas jumpers on and are counting down until the big day – which is why we were excited to kick off the festivities with our very own Christmas market.

Santa with team member Daniel at Darlington Court

“The event was a wonderful opportunity for residents to reminisce over Christmas memories, share stories and make new friends.

“We’re looking forward to Christmas now, which we expect will be a lovely day for all – I can hear the jingle bells already!”