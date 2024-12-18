Littlehampton care home residents enjoy merry good time at Christmas fair
Residents and team members at Care UK’s Darlington Court, on The Leas off Station Road, kick-started the festive season with a special market and crafts event.
There was a range of stalls on offer selling festive gifts and treats, along with a magical visit from Santa himself at the home’s very own grotto, and a variety of refreshments including everyone’s favourite festive treats, mince pies and mulled wine.
Diane Tapp, Customer Relations Manager at Darlington Court, said: “Here at Darlington Court, we’ve all got our Christmas jumpers on and are counting down until the big day – which is why we were excited to kick off the festivities with our very own Christmas market.
“The event was a wonderful opportunity for residents to reminisce over Christmas memories, share stories and make new friends.
“We’re looking forward to Christmas now, which we expect will be a lovely day for all – I can hear the jingle bells already!”