Littlehampton care home residents get into the festive spirit

Residents at a care facility in Littlehampton got into the Christmas spirit with a visit from a local choir and a pantomime.

Around 20 children from St Mary's Church of England Primary School in Climping, West Sussex, delighted residents at Norden House with a special festive performance. They sang several festive songs and carols including Somewhere Only We Know, We Wish You a Merry Christmas and All I Want for Christmas.

There were also plenty of laughs when Eva Long Productions visited the care home and put on a performance of the panto classic Mother Goose.

Norden House provides residential care, nursing and specialist support for people with dementia and older people’s needs. It has been specifically designed to empower residents to continue living full and satisfying lives.

The recent performances are part of a programme of festive events, visits and activities that have been set up to support residents to go into the community and experience ‘normal’ life as well as bring people together. Residents have also turned their hand to some festive baking and made gingerbread houses.

Andrea Barker, Manager of Norden House, said: “Christmas is a wonderful and magical time of the year, but for some people in residential care, it can be a lonely time. It was fantastic to see our residents enjoy the brilliant performances from the choir and the panto.”

Norden House is managed by the Healthcare Management Trust and opened in February this year. Its design was inspired by research into what people with dementia want from the built care environment and the Hogeweyk in dementia village in Holland.

Residents live with up to seven other people in a household, who have similar care needs or are at a similar stage of dementia, important for reducing stress and encouraging socialisation.

Each household has its own kitchen, open plan lounge dining room, day lounge spaces and ensuite bedrooms many of which have their own patio. Running through the centre of the community is a ‘high street’ with the Honey Bee café and hair salon. There are also gardens and a holistic therapy room.