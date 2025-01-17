Littlehampton care home to host free dementia advice event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home in Littlehampton is inviting local people to a free dementia advice event.

On Friday 7th February, from 1-2pm, Care UK’s Darlington Court is inviting members of the community to a special event at Creative Heart, on Beach Road, as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

The ‘Adjusting to a diagnosis of dementia’ session will be led by team member Diane Tapp and will provide insights into how people’s journey with dementia might unfold following a diagnosis. It will also offer advice on how to live positively with dementia, while making emotional and practical adjustments along the way.

Complimentary refreshments will be available at the event.

In addition to the event, the Littlehampton community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Lukasz Wojciechowski, new Home Manager at Darlington Court, said: “Most people will be affected by dementia in their lifetime – whether it’s through a loved one’s diagnosis or their own.

“We know just how much of a difference expert guidance can make, which is why we’re looking forward to sharing our insights at Creative Heart for the Big Dementia Conversation. We’ll be able to provide guidance for carers, while offering insight into what it’s like to live with the condition.

“We’d like to encourage those interested to book their space to avoid missing out.”