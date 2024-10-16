Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Healthcare Management Trust is delighted to welcome Andrea Barker as the new Area Home Manager for the south.

In this new role for the Trust, Andrea will manage Norden House in Littlehampton, West Sussex and Marie Louise House in Romsey, Hampshire. She will be responsible for maintaining excellent standards of personalised care across both sites, as well as ensuring a safe and positive environment for staff.

Andrea brings nearly 40 years of experience as a registered nurse in various organisations such as the Royal Navy, Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth and community care homes. In many of these roles, she developed new care pathways, improved patient outcomes and supported and developed staff to deliver meaningful and individualised care to all patients.

“I’m thrilled to join Healthcare Management Trust and lead these two important community facilities that are helping many older people to live with dignity and independence,” Andrea said. “As we get older, many of us want to continue to do the things we have been doing, we just need a bit of help doing it. Both Norden House and Marie Louise House provide safe and welcoming spaces for older people. I have enjoyed getting to know the residents and the staff and look forward to developing our services to continue to support people to thrive and live in comfort.”

Norden House opened earlier this year near Littlehampton and provides residential care, nursing and specialist support for people with dementia. Norden House provides a ‘home from home’ environment for residents, aiming to increase independence, enhance wellbeing and reduce the stigma around frailty and dementia.

Marie Louise House provides nursing, respite and specialist dementia care for up to 46 residents. Based in the heart of Romsey, the team ensures everything is centred around enabling each resident to live full and satisfying lives.

Mair Williams, Chief Operations Officer of Healthcare Management Trust, said: “Andrea’s extensive experience across different healthcare settings, coupled with her proven leadership skills, will be of immense value to both Norden House and Marie Louise House. Her dedication to improving patient outcomes and nurturing a positive environment for staff aligns perfectly with our values. We are proud to offer specialist services that support older people to enjoy their life and surroundings as much as they can and I’m looking forward to working with Andrea to ensure we continue to develop our services and provide safe, dignified, and empowering care for all residents."