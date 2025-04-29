Littlehampton care homes invite community to honour VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two care homes in Littlehampton are opening their doors to the community to mark 80 years since the end of World War Two.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 8th May, Care UK’s Ayton House, on Dappers Lane, and Darlington Court, on The Leas off Station Road, are welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with their very own 1940s-themed celebrations.

VE Day was celebrated on 8th May 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams at both homes have been hard at work organising their own special commemorative events, which will see residents and guests enjoy delicious food, entertainment and dancing as they embrace the spirit of the 1940s.

The community is invited to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day

At Ayton House, which will open its doors from 11am-3pm, ballroom dancers will give an interactive demonstration in the morning, while entertainer John Beaver will get everyone’s toes tapping in the afternoon with songs from decades gone by. There will also be a selection of buffet-style refreshments from the wartime era, along with traditional games and a raffle.

At Darlington Court, there will be live entertainment from a 1940s singer and a community barbeque for everyone to enjoy from 10am-4pm.

Resident Brian Bingham, aged 89, shared his precious memories from VE Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I was nine years old on VE Day and my most vivid recollection is being given a ticket to take to the sweet shop opposite the school. We were taken one class at a time, and all given a free ice cream. I hadn’t had one for about three years so you can imagine the joy.

“We had a street party a few days later and apart from spam sandwiches, every child was given an orange – unbelievable as they were on ration. The adults sang and danced in the street and the pub stayed open late. It was a nice couple of days.”

Joel Ignacio, Home Manager at Ayton House, added: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the community to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

“The event is a chance to re-awaken old memories and offers a meaningful way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with others and celebrate a momentous event in our history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we approach VE Day, residents have been sharing their cherished stories from wartime Britain – it’s been so inspiring to hear their experiences and learn from one another.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces for a nostalgic and heartwarming day to remember!”

Located just on the edge of the South Downs, and close to the popular seaside towns of Littlehampton and Worthing, Ayton House and Darlington Court are designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives. The homes provide full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The layout of the buildings are configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

To find out more about Darlington Court or Ayton House, and for further details about their upcoming VE Day events, visit www.careuk.com/littlehampton