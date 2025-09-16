Littlehampton celebrates 22 years of the Town Show and Family Fun Day

Throughout the day, there was a fantastic lineup of performances starting with Emily Sapsed who wowed the crowd with an amazing showcase of songs throughout a downpour. A whole host of local talent followed including The Broken Box Band, Jason the One-Man Circus Act and Science Boffins with their interactive experiments.

The dog show hosted by Littlehampton Dog Training Club attracted an outstanding number of four-legged friends! Winners of each category were “Bubba the Border Collie” for Most Handsome Dog, “Millie the Cavapoo” for Prettiest Bitch, “Navi the Bichon Fres cross with a Pappion” for Best Veteran and “Rosie the cross breed” for Best Rescue. Congratulations to all participants!

Children also enjoyed the rides from Nic and Ben’s entertainment, extravagant bubble performance from Kay, as well as art workshops courtesy of Daina Art Studio and Artswork.

The food court treated visitors to a variety of food and drink including hot dogs and burgers from Nic and Ben’s, pork delicacies from Simply Hog Roast, pizza served by Dal Fuoco, sweet ice cream from Bounce About Sussex, delicious vegan doughnuts from Cat Burglar Dough and refreshments from the Littlehampton Lions.

Across our community stalls, there were nearly 50 local community groups raising awareness of the work they do for the town giving visitors a chance to learn more about local services and supporting their fundraising efforts.

The horticultural and craft show, organised by the Town Show committee, displayed some amazing entries from residents including cakes, vegetables, children’s arts and crafts, and flowers!

Speaking about the event, Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “The Town Show and Family Fun Day marked a spectacular conclusion to the summer events. It was remarkable to see the community come together in one location, creating a vibrant atmosphere despite the weather being so uncertain to start with. I am very grateful to the community for coming out to support the event. A sincere thank you goes out to all involved, including local community groups, performers, caterers, contractors, and visitors.”

The next Town Council events are Remembrance Sunday on 9 November and the Christmas Lights Switch on Saturday 22 November, keep an eye on their social media and website for more details!

