Littlehampton Churches News
Christmas Festival arranged by local charity Friends of the Mombasa Children at Littlehampton United Church on Friday, December 6 from 4 - 8pm and Saturday, December 7 from 10am to 4pm.
A display of Christmas Trees and Crib scenes from local organisations and Schools.
Carol singing will be led by the Edwin James Festival Choir on Friday from 7pm
Arun Church’s Christmas Family Fun Day: Saturday, December 7 from 1pm - 4pm at The Wickbourne Centre. Entry free.