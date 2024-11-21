Littlehampton Churches News

By Mike Webber
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 16:16 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 16:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Christmas Festival arranged by local charity Friends of the Mombasa Children at Littlehampton United Church on Friday, December 6 from 4 - 8pm and Saturday, December 7 from 10am to 4pm.

A display of Christmas Trees and Crib scenes from local organisations and Schools.

Carol singing will be led by the Edwin James Festival Choir on Friday from 7pm

Arun Church’s Christmas Family Fun Day: Saturday, December 7 from 1pm - 4pm at The Wickbourne Centre. Entry free.

Related topics:Schools
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice