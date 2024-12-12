Littlehampton Churches Together: Confidence that this gift is not just for Christmas...

This month's Gazette article by Lisa Fairman-Brown, Priest-in-Charge, St Mary Magdalene Lyminster & All Saints, Wick

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s already happened, my first nativity play of the year. I was the invited guest of the head teacher to the nursery classes’ debut performance.

How delightful it was to see the angels waving to their parents, the shepherds singing their hearts out, the king who threw his gift at the holy family, and then there was Joseph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On being passed baby Jesus, Joseph confidently tipped the baby headfirst into the manger. A classic nursery nativity moment!

Sun as the fixed point

Confidently – its root meaning is ‘with faith’ and that’s one of the things we see in the biblical accounts of the life of Joseph, Jesus’ earthly father.

In the midst of a very troubling situation, Joseph chose to exercise faith in God who spoke to him while he slept. God reminded him of his identity ‘Joseph, son of David’. God wants you and me to know that we too are called to be his beloved sons and daughters.

Secondly, through hearing from God, Joseph was able to overcome his fear and that’s something so many of us long to be able to do too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 365 times God says in one way or another in the pages of the Bible to those who listen to him, ‘Do not be afraid’ and today he continues to speak peace to those who, with faith, wait on him for his words on which they can stand. How different might our 365 days of 2025 look if we too were to wait and listen to him, then stand firm?

LCT Logo

Thirdly, God showed him the way forward and Joseph responded in obedience. I see so much joy in the life of those who follow God’s guiding, for as they do they find they lead lives of meaning and fruitfulness.

Finally, God showed Joseph that he was at work in his situation. When we truly know that, we can experience an unrivalled peace, even in the midst of life’s storms.

Christmas has become so many things to people, but supremely and at its heart it is about the gift-giver giving himself for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Jesus, God entered his own creation so that to all who would receive him, we might know God as our heavenly Father, who loves and cares for us today and every day.

Lisa Fairman-Brown

So that in Jesus, who is God the Son, we might know peace even in life’s storms; and so that, by faith, we keep following him and his commands with confidence.

CHRISTMAS SERVICES

All Saints, Wick: Christmas Eve 5pm CribService. Christmas Day 10am All Together Celebration Service with Holy Communion (at Wick Hall).

Arun Church: Sunday 22nd Dec 6pm- 7pm Christmas Special Service: Breath of Heaven at Littlehampton Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Littlehampton Baptist Church, Fitzalan Road: Christmas Day 10am Family Celebration.

Lyminster Church: Sunday 22nd Dec: 4pm Nine Lessons & Carols; Christmas Eve: 3pm Crib Service; 11.15pm Midnight Holy Communion.

Parkside Evangelical Church, St Flora’s Road: Sunday 22nd Dec: 10.30am Carol Service; 6.30pm Nine Lessons & Carols. Christmas Day 10.30am Family Service.

St Catherine’s RC Church, Beach Road: Christmas Eve 6pm Vigil Mass with carols; Christmas Day 9am Christmas Mass (at St Joseph’s Church, Station Road, Rustington); Christmas Day 11am Christmas Mass.