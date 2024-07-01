Littlehampton Community Fridge needs a new home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We've been lucky in calling St James Church, Littlehampton home, but now we have to move.

Monday, July 8 is a special date for Littlehampton Community Fridge. It will be exactly five years since the Fridge first opened its doors to customers, quite literally operating from a fridge in Littlehampton Library.

It wasn’t long after opening that the pandemic struck and the Fridge was forced to find new premises with the temporary closure of the Library.

We were lucky to find a new home in St James the Great Church Hall, Littlehampton. This premises allowed the capacity of the Fridge to grow and grow. With its dual aim of rescuing surplus food which would otherwise go to landfill and helping individuals, families and organisations in need, more than 700 tonnes of food have been rescued and shared with customers.

We need a large space!

Sadly, we now urgently need a new home. Our time at St James is coming to an end as the building and church are set to close permanently before very much longer.

We would like to hear from any organisation willing to rent space it doesn’t use during the day time, a sports club for example, or a building with an underused area such as a warehouse.

Manager Sarah Renfrey says: “It will be a tragedy if we can no longer continue to provide a service to so many people and businesses due to lack of a suitable premises. We are willing to look at anything that can save the project from having to close at the end of the year.”

If you know of such a space or have any ideas of a potential location, please contact us on social media, [email protected] or leave a message on: 0300 030 9376.

Ready for Customers.