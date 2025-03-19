Littlehampton florist Beachtown Blooms turns five years old

Littlehampton florist Beachtown Blooms will be celebrating their 5th birthday this weekend in style!

Beachtown Blooms was started just before the first major lockdown in March 2020. Owner Dave Carman from Littlehampton, launched the florist from the car park of the Arundel Taphouse and this weekend he will be holding a birthday bash in celebration of being open five years.

Dave says ‘it’s been a wild ride, surviving lockdowns, the cost of living crisis, flower price fluctuating due to all the madness happening all over the world but the Arundel Taphouse has always been a place I call home and it’s extremely close to my heart, there is no better place to hold a celebration to say thank you to all my loyal customers’.

Beachtown Blooms will be launching their very own beer ‘Hazy Dave’s Birthday Beer’ and with every pint sold Dave will be giving out a free bunch of flowers.

There will also be a food pop-up from Slam Tacos, Big Spoon and a fully stocked bar by Arundel Brewery.

Come and join the fun, Arundel Taphouse will be open 12pm to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.