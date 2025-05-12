Littlehampton has a new Mayor

Councillor Alan Butcher, who represents the Wickbourne Ward, became First Citizen on the 18 May 2025. The new Mayor succeeds Councillor Sean Lee.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking as the new Mayor, Councillor Alan Butcher, said: “It is such an honour to be Mayor of my life-long hometown. This year is shaping up to be a real turning point with commercial and public investment coming to our town and there is a new emphasis on neighbourhood policing coming from the government as well as more police. I hope this will become clear to everyone that Littlehampton is back on track to better times just as many had started to doubt that could happen.”

The Town Mayor added: “It is an honour to announce that my mayoral charity will be the Littlehampton and District Food Bank. They are rooted in our community, providing a vital service to people who absolutely need it. They bring an empathetic and humanising approach to everything they do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Deputy Mayor for the next 12 months and Mayor Elect is Councillor Maralyn May who represents the Courtwick with Toddington Ward.

Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Alan Butcher 2025-2026

Follow the Mayor of Littlehampton Facebook Page for latest news and to watch a video of the new Mayor addressing residents and businesses of the Town. The Mayor would be delighted to hear from the public and you can contact them via email on [email protected].