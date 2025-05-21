Littlehampton knitters create over 6000 little hats to support local Age UK

Littlehampton knitting group Arcade Knitters have just presented more than 6,100 little hats to Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove as part of their fundraising efforts. The hats will raise over £1,800 for the charity through the Big Knit campaign with innocent drinks.

Since 2003, Age UK and innocent have teamed up to inspire the nation's crafters to knit little hats for innocent smoothie bottles. Each one sold results in a donation for the charity and the campaign has raised an incredible £3.2 million for Age UK since it began.

Arcade Knitters has over 40 regular members who meet weekly to knit and crochet their own projects and work on fundraising projects like the Big Knit. The funds raised locally will help Age UK WSBH in its mission to change how we age. The ‘go-to’ for expert guidance and support in later life, the charity tackles issues like poverty, ageism and loneliness, helping people remain healthy, independent, informed and connected.

Jenny Freeman, Fundraising Manager at Age UK WSBH collected the hats and said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the pile of hats Arcade Knitters have created, what an incredible effort! This will raise over £1,800 for our charity, helping us be there for those in need. We’re so grateful for the group’s support as we know that the little hats will make a big difference!”

Elizabeth Benson, one of the Arcade Knitters said “Our group love getting together each week to catch up, knit or crochet and chat. We’re huge supporters of the Big Knit campaign and love using our skills for a purpose. Age UK WSBH does a huge amount for older people across the county so it’s brilliant to be able to raise money for them by doing something we love. It’s a win-win!”

Arcade Knitters meet every Saturday afternoon 2-4pm, 1st & 3rd Saturdays are at Parkside Church Hall, BN17 6BD and the 2nd & 4th Saturdays are at Rustington Methodist Church, BN16 3DR. The group do a lot of charitable work including knitting items for the local refuge, hospitals, homeless charities and choosing a charity of the year to raise funds for. New members are always welcome, please drop in to a session or email Fran Jolly - [email protected] or Elizabeth Benson [email protected] for further information.

Anyone who wants to get involved in the Big Knit still can, as crafters have until July 1 to send in their hats. There are numerous hat designs, including a cheeky monkey, fox cub, sheepish sheep and a unicorn, available to download now. Patterns are available at www.thebigknit.co.uk/knittingpatterns

To find out more about the Big Knit visit: www.ageukwsbh.org.uk or call the fundraising team on 07715 521908.